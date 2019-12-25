The Decade of Getting Priced Out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On paper, Hawaii’s economy is doing well.
The 2010s saw the islands bounce back from the Great Recession ― and then some.
The construction industry continues to enjoy a boom, thanks in no small part to the rail project, housing prices are still rising, and Hawaii is poised to close 2019 with a record 10 million visitor arrivals.
But even as those rising waters helped float boats in the islands ― boosting median incomes, and bringing the unemployment rate to record lows ― many continue to feel left behind.
And for some, the extreme answer has become the only viable one: To leave.
For tens of thousands of Hawaii residents in the 2010s, the financial stress of living in the islands proved too much. Over the course of the decade, Hawaii’s population actually declined as residents left for the mainland seeking a lower cost of living or a pathway to homeownership.
Political analyst Colin Moore, a professor at the University of Hawaii, said Hawaii’s shrinking population is very concerning ― and it bucks a national trend.
“This is really one of the beautiful places in the world. The fact that we’re losing population is remarkable,” he said.
Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie said he believes the population loss is a symptom of a bigger problem: He says Hawaii residents are fed up with the way things are and doubtful they’ll get fixed anytime soon.
“I’m not going to comment on the leadership capacity (in this state). I think the public is already commenting on it. I believe the public is demoralized right now,” Abercrombie said.
Other experts agree, saying residents have lost confidence in Hawaii’s leaders’ ability to fix the state’s biggest problems. And they’ve got plenty of evidence to point to.
While more high-priced condominiums joined Honolulu’s skyline over the last decade, Hawaii’s homeless crisis worsened, despite significant government efforts aimed at addressing the problem.
And the cost of living ― always high in Hawaii ― outpaced the size of more residents’ pocketbooks, with the median price of a house on Oahu now topping $800,000.
Moore said many of his students are already planning to leave for the mainland after graduation.
“A lot of young people just don’t see a future here," he said.
They don’t see themselves getting the kinds of opportunities in Hawaii that they might on the mainland, being able to raise a family in the islands or becoming homeowners.
And that’s all the more worrisome when you consider Hawaii’s aging population, experts say.
The state needs its young people now more than ever to balance things out, as more Baby Boomers head for retirement. In the decade ahead, those Boomers will need more care.
“We’re going to see a flip flop of demographics ― more kupuna than children in our local economy," said Diane Paloma, CEO at Lunalilo Home, a care home for seniors in east Honolulu.
But Hawaii doesn’t have the institutions or infrastructure in place to care for all these kupuna.
And many families also can’t save up for that care — costs she equates to about the same as sending a child off to a mainland college (or more than $70,000 a year).
All the problems can seem daunting, even impossible.
But the scholars and leaders Hawaii News Now spoke to for this series were upbeat. They believe the 2020s will be the decade of action in Hawaii ― the decade of getting things done.
Because the alternative is really no alternative at all.
University of Hawaii professors Craig Howes and Jon Osorio, dean of the Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge, started the decade recognizing that Hawaii was facing mounting and longstanding problems that it needed to address ― or face the consequences.
They turned to a host of community leaders and scholars to seek out pragmatic solutions ― things that were within reach. And the result was their 2010 book, “The Value of Hawaii."
Howes, director of the Center for Biographical Research at UH, said he is saddened that many of those solutions were never put in place. He blames that on a lack of leadership.
“Delay is an aggressive strategy. But calm, steady management isn’t the way to deal with the problems we’re dealing with right now," he said.
“The stable maintenance approach just isn’t going to work.”
