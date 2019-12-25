Trash, recycling won’t be picked up on Christmas Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - City refuse workers will be off on Christmas Day. That means no trash or recycling pickup.
The good news: If your regular trash pick-up day is Wednesday, just leave your gray cart out on the street and it will be picked up by Friday.
But the city says workers won’t make up the missed pickups for the blue or green cans.
Meanwhile, if you’re on twice-a-week manual refuse collection, hold your trash until the next scheduled pick-up date.
City convenience and transfer stations will also be closed Christmas Day.
