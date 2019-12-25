Bicyclist killed in a Maui crash; identified as a Kula resident

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man riding a bicycle on Maui has been killed in the island’s 23rd traffic fatality of the year.
The man was identified by authorities as 64-year-old Andrew Janssen of Kula. He died at the scene.
Police say the accident happened just after 11:15 a.m. on Kekaulike Highway near Hapapa Road in Kula.
A 2016 Ram pickup truck was heading south when he attempted to turn left. The 56-year-old driver didn’t see the bicyclist as he turned, and hit Janssen, who was heading north in the bike lane.
Janssen was ejected and later died from his injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet.
The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.