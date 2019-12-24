Virginia man dies during surf lesson at Kauai beach

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from Virginia died Monday afternoon during a surf lesson at a Kauai beach, authorities said.
The county said the 60-year-old man was surfing at Poipu Beach when he slipped and fell off his board, possibly hitting his head on the reef.
He was brought to shore near the Kiahuna Plantation Resort, where bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Paramedics took over, but the man could not be revived.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the Wilcox Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.
