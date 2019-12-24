UH grad wants to pay off his student debt, one odd job at a time

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Hello everybody. My name is Kamaka Dias and I’m from the Big Island of Hawaii,” the Hilo native saysm in a video he posted to Instagram.
The four-minute clip outlines what the 26-year-old, part-time Oahu resident plans to do in 2020 to pay off his student loans.
Some might call it a nutty plan.
"Basically, you give me a job to do and I'll do it," he said.
It could be menial tasks or manual labor, he doesn’t care. Next year, Dias will hire himself out to perform any job ― as long it’s legal. He pledges to work every day if he has to.
He calls it “The Race to $50K.”
“This is a crazy idea, paying off $50,000 in student loans while unemployed. And I’m not charging anything. People can give me whatever they feel they want,” he said.
Dias thought up the idea during his three-year Peace Corps mission in Madagascar. He chose to try something way out of the ordinary to raise money when he came home.
"My mindset is if you give people an opportunity to help they're going to help you," he said. "I believe in the kindness of others and I want to show people that."
He also believes in hard work and he promises accountability throughout his 365-day journey. He’s creating a website that will show exactly how much he works and how much he earns.
"So if you want to give me $20 or $100 for mowing your lawn, that's entirely up to you," he says in the video.
For every $10,000 plateau Dias reaches, he’ll organize a community outreach project like a beach cleanup to celebrate.
"I'm asking for a lot, so I feel like I have to give back," he said.
His race to raise $50,000 starts on January 6, but he’s already getting offers for odd jobs posted to his social media pages.
“One is (from a mother) to take her kids surfing. One is to model t-shirts. One is to pass out fliers and business cards,” he said.
Dias decided against a 9 to 5 job or crowdfunding to clear the debt.
"I'm not worried about it. I'm super confident that I'll do it," he said.
He plans to write a book about his 2020 experience.
"It's a crazy idea," he said. "But it just might work."
If it does, he will have earned every penny.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.