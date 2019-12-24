UH and BYU address media ahead of Sofi Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the 32nd time of their storied rivalry the BYU Cougars will battle the University of Hawaii Warriors.
However the team’s match-up in the Sofi Hawaii Bowl will mark the first time the two storied programs have ever faced off in the post season.
For Warriors running back Dayton Furuta, the idea of closing his career against UH’s longtime nemesis is something he along with his family have thought about since the Cougars accepted the bowl invitation last month.
“I have plenty of uncles and family members and they we’re excited,” said Furuta at a press conference held on Monday at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. “The crowd is going to be behind us and we just can’t wait to go out there an play, and share the field one last time with my brothers."
For the Warriors a victory over the Cougars would give UH their 10th win of the season, and would mark the first time since 2010 that the 'Bows have hit the double digit win mark.
'Bows defensive lineman Kendall Lune know’s that a victory over the Cougars could mark a significant turnaround for the program and leave a lasting impact from his senior class.
'To win 10 games, and to end the season against a rival would be big for the program," said Lune. “Coach Batoon told us that 10-wins is something that the program hasn’t done many times before, so we’re excited to play.”
Win or lose Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich has been proud of the way the team has bonded together throughout the 2019 season, especially after the sudden passing of linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa during the off-season.
Rolovich believes the success of this year’s campaign has been fueled by Sanitoa’s brothers who have played in his honor all year.
“For us the pride personally has not much to do with the wins or losses at this point,” said Rolovich. “The leadership in the locker room hung together looked out for each other grieved together, suffered together, and really put together a real emphasis on playing for Scheyenne and when I look back on what to be proud of it, it was amazing to watch and it was great be apart of it and it was amazing to watch.”
The Warriors and Cougars will kickoff at 3:00 P.M. at Aloha Stadium on Christmas Eve in the 2019 Sofi Hawaii Bowl.
