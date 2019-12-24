Power utilities that serve 95% of Hawaii residents will get a single name

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Come January, the utilities that serve 95% of Hawaii residents will be united under one name: Hawaiian Electric.
Hawaiian Electric and its subsidiaries, Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light, have been working for the last six years to align operations and work more efficiently.
The initiative, known as “One Company,” also includes a new software platform.
“We’re taking this step as the logical completion of our One Company strategy," said Alan Oshima, president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric.
“This transformative effort has created an enterprise that is unified in its commitment to our customers and our state and we want to communicate that through one familiar and trusted name.”
Legally, the company will adopt a "doing business as" model, with the three individual corporate entities remaining but all doing business as Hawaiian Electric.
Maui Electric was acquired by Hawaiian Electric in 1968 and Hilo Electric Light, later named Hawaii Electric Light, was acquired in 1970.
