Spiritual guru, psychedelic drug researcher Baba Ram Dass dies on Maui
Baba Ram Dass was a spiritual guide for thousands. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | December 23, 2019 at 8:33 PM HST - Updated December 23 at 8:33 PM

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A counter culture icon and psychedelic drug research pioneer has died at his home on Maui.

Baba Ram Dass died Sunday according to his foundation.

Born Richard Alpert, the former Harvard professor became famous in the 60's after the University fired him for sharing psychedelic drugs with volunteer graduate students to explore their mind-altering effects.

Alpert changed his name to Baba Ram Dass following a trip of spiritual enlightenment to India.

A severe stroke in 1997 left Dass unable to speak or move part of his body.

He relearned to speak and continued to teach online and host retreats from Maui, Hawaii.

We want to offer gratitude to the outpouring of love that has been shared over the last day. It’s a true testament to the volume of hearts Ram Dass was able to connect with. • For legacy sake please share your reflections at remember@ramdass.org #lovingramdass or DM your story to us 💓 • Ram Dass Obituary • Ram Dass (born Richard Alpert; April 6, 1931 at Boston, MA) died peacefully at his home on December 22, 2019, on Maui. Memorial services in Maui and Taos, NM, will be announced as soon as details have been finalized. • Ram Dass was a major influence on American spiritual life for more than fifty years. His groundbreaking BE HERE NOW (Crown, 1971)–part graphic novel, part introduction to yoga and inner transformation–is an enduring classic that has sold over two million copies. In the seventies it was the hippies’ bible; today it continues to inspire young people in their search for meaning. • Historian of religion Huston Smith said, “One of the virtues of Be Here Now is that it is not tied to any historical religious tradition. It just goes straight for the pay dirt and the essence and the heart that underlies them all.” Alpert was born in Newton, Massachusetts. • His father, George Alpert, was a prominent lawyer in Boston, who served as President of the New York, New Haven, and Hartford Railroad, and was a founder of Brandeis University. Ram Dass earned degrees from Tufts, Wesleyan, and Stanford, and taught psychology at both Stanford and Harvard. • He met Timothy Leary through David McClelland, who headed the Center for Research in Personality at the Social Relations Department at Harvard, where Alpert and Leary both did research. Together they began the Harvard Psilocybin Project, which included the “Good Friday Experiment”, which assessed the effect of psilocybin on spiritual experience, and later founded the International Foundation for Internal Freedom (IFIF) to study the religious use of psychedelic drugs. • Continued in Story or link in bio ❤️

A post from his official Instagram say he was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.

Memorial services will be held on Maui and in Taos, New Mexico. Details are being finalized.

Dass was 88 years old.

