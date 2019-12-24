Spiritual guru, psychedelic drug researcher Baba Ram Dass dies on Maui

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A counter culture icon and psychedelic drug research pioneer has died at his home on Maui.
Baba Ram Dass died Sunday according to his foundation.
Born Richard Alpert, the former Harvard professor became famous in the 60's after the University fired him for sharing psychedelic drugs with volunteer graduate students to explore their mind-altering effects.
Alpert changed his name to Baba Ram Dass following a trip of spiritual enlightenment to India.
A severe stroke in 1997 left Dass unable to speak or move part of his body.
He relearned to speak and continued to teach online and host retreats from Maui, Hawaii.
A post from his official Instagram say he was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.
Memorial services will be held on Maui and in Taos, New Mexico. Details are being finalized.
Dass was 88 years old.
