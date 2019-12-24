Sources: 14-year-old captured in stolen car linked to crime spree

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 14-year-old boy arrested early Monday is suspected in a series of crimes from Kaimuki to Kalihi, all involving the same stolen Lexus, police sources say.
HNN has learned the Lexus was reported stolen Saturday from Kukui Gardens in Kalihi.
Since then, it’s been linked to several crimes, including a wreck that sent a police cruiser crashing into Happy Days restaurant on Waialae Avenue.
Sources say the officer was intentionally run off the road by the driver of that stolen car.
On Monday morning, Lisa Lum pointed to the damage at the Happy Days restaurant, saying one of her workers was on the other side of the wall cleaning when it happened.
“He hear boom, like that. The car,” said Lum. “He come outside and then he see the car is all broken.”
The officer was pulled from the mangled cruiser and rushed to the hospital.
HPD refused to comment on this case or offer an update on the officer’s condition.
Not long after that crash, that same stolen vehicle was linked to a burglary at a home near Aala Park. Sources say the 14-year-old suspect was recorded on the home’s surveillance camera.
Then, shortly after 3 a.m., officers spotted that same Lexus.
The driver allegedly refused to stop, leading police on a chase through Kalihi, sources say.
Officers arrested the 14-year-old boy when he attempted to ditch the car.
Sources confirm he wasn’t alone. There were three more people in the car with him who managed to escape.
Because the boy is so young, authorities are unlikely to release details on what happens to him in court.
