Shooting struggles plague Warriors in 72-61 loss to No. 21 Washington

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team’s hope for a spot in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic title game was denied by the nationally ranked No. 21 Washington Huskies in a 72-61 semifinal loss Monday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
UH (8-4) struggled to make shots against Washington’s zone defense, shooting just 28 percent from the field.
Their offensive struggles were compounded by their inability to hit from distance, missing its first 12 three-point attempts before finishing 9-of-39 for the game.
The 39 three-point attempts were the most in school history, as UH fell to 0-4 in Diamond Head Classic semifinal games and will now play for third-place against Georgia Tech on Christmas Day.
Tipoff time for that game is 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by the tournament championship featuring Washington and Houston.
The 'Bows were led by Zigmars Raimo who notched his second double-double of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Freshman guard Justin Webster, who went scoreless a night ago against UTEP, set a new career-high with 16 points, including 11 in the second half an Isaiah Stewart was a force inside for Washington (9-2) finishing with 26 points and 13 rebounds and was the focal point of the Huskies out-scoring UH 40-18 in the paint.
It took the 'Bows more than seven minutes to score their first field goal and UH trailed 37-22 at the break.
The 22 points was a season-low point total at half for the 'Bows, who shot just 23 percent in the first frame, including 1-of-14 on three-pointers.
The loss was just UH’s second in 10 home games this season, ending a string of seven straight home wins.
In the other match-ups from Monday evening, Boise State defeated Portland 85-69 and Houston bounced Georgia Tech 70-59.
