Report: More than 150 Hawaii doctors left the state this year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -We already knew Hawaii had a doctor shortage, but a new report says it's getting worse.
According to the Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment, at least 152 doctors left the state this year.
That's roughly 5% of Hawaii's full-time physician workforce.
In addition to the doctors who left, more than 90 physicians retired this year, 123 reduced their work hours and four died.
Other noteworthy statistics from the report: 23% of active physicians are at least 65 years old. Roughly 50% are at least 55 years old.
The Big Island had the worst doctor shortage in the state — 44% — followed by Maui County — 36% — Kauai — 32% — and Oahu — 16%.
Several initiatives are underway to improve Hawaii’s worsening doctor shortage, including educational programs and other partnerships.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.