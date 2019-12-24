Records: Makiki murder suspect claimed neighbors were trying to poison him

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police suspected Ernest Romero, 74, was mentally ill long before he allegedly killed his neighbor.
Yet, his guns were legal.
The death of 71-year-old Gloria Takaoka has policy makers trying to prevent something like this from happening again.
Neighbors said Romero was paranoid.
He often called 911 and said his neighbors were trying to kill him by poisoning him.
Sources said Honolulu police knew he had multiple registered firearms and they were trying to get him mental health treatment, but a doctor declined to sign off.
“It seems like this gentleman had textbook paranoia and should have had his gun sequestered,” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green.
Green hopes a new law, taking effect next week, will help prevent more gun violence.
The so-called “Red Flag” law allows a law enforcement officer, family member, medical professional, teacher or coworker to obtain a court order to prevent someone from accessing firearms.
Gun rights advocates say it is a violation of due process and Hawaii already has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.
"A temporary restraining order allows someone to go to the court, say that you're a threat. The court sends you a letter, you go to court, you explain how you're not a threat, the judge decides who is telling the truth. And if the TRO is issued, then they come and take your guns away," said Andrew Namiki Roberts, Hawaii Firearms Coalition Director.
Senator Karl Rhoads introduced the bill that led to the Red Flag law. But even he admits it may not have helped in this case because doctors declined Romero’s mental health status.
“This is the kind of case that keeps policy wants like myself awake at night because I don’t think there’s really any easy way to deal with it if everyone is gonna have gun that wants one,” said Rhoads.
Before his murder arrest, Romero had only gotten in trouble for missing court in the 1980s.
His bail is now set at $1 million.
