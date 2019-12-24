Police: Speed, alcohol were factors in critical Kailua-Kona moped crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man has been medevaced to Oahu from Hawaii Island following a moped crash over the weekend.
It happened Saturday on Kaiwi Road around 2:40 p.m.
Police said a 66-year-old man was heading west after he left a parking lot. He lost control and was thrown from the moped onto the roadway.
He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered severe head injuries. Police do believe that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
The man was taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment, but was later flown to Oahu.
At last check, he was listed in critical condition.
