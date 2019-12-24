Man who treated terrier ‘like a soccer ball’ gets maximum sentence

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man who was convicted of animal cruelty for treating a 7-pound terrier named Tulip “like a soccer ball” was given the maximum one-year sentence Monday after being extradited from Washington state, where he was arrested at the Canadian border.
Steven Boos, 35, was supposed to begin serving a 30-day sentence in July.
But he didn’t show up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In November, Boos was stopped at a border crossing near Bellingham, Washington, when a warrant check showed he was wanted in Hawaii.
The Hawaiian Humane Society considered this one of the worst cases it had seen.
Daniel Roselle, a spokesman for the agency, said the animal was kicked, "it was stood on, it was treated like a soccer ball and this was repeatedly over several months.”
Tulip, who lost a rear leg because of the injuries, has been adopted by a new family but will require veterinary care for the rest of her life.
Even though the conviction for second-degree animal cruelty is only a misdemeanor, prosecutors worked with authorities in Washington and Honolulu police to return Boos to Hawaii.
He was kept in custody on $50,000 bail.
On Monday morning, District Court Judge Myron Takemoto found that Boos had broken multiple terms of his probation, and re-sentenced him to one year in jail, the maximum possible for the misdemeanor.
The Humane Society praised the judge and prosecutors for treating the case seriously.
“The judge’s decision today really highlights how serious the State of Hawaii and the court system are taking these animal cruelty cases,” Roselle told Hawaii News Now.
“As the judge indicated these pets are part of our family and you wouldn’t do this to a family member without being punished severely.”
