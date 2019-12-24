Man to be held without bail, accused of stealing government property

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of stealing government property will be held without bail.
A federal judge made that ruling Monday. The judge ordered Glenn Muth of Mililani to remain behind bars after he allegedly stole property worth more than $60,000.
The items stolen included a mine detector, four utility vehicles, a trailer and military tool kits.
Muth is also charged with drug trafficking and multiple firearm offenses tied to a burglary in Waialua.
He’s due back in court next month.
