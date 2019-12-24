Man to be held without bail, accused of stealing government property

Glenn Muth, mug shot. (Source: Authorities)
By HNN Staff | December 23, 2019 at 8:06 PM HST - Updated December 23 at 8:06 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of stealing government property will be held without bail.

A federal judge made that ruling Monday. The judge ordered Glenn Muth of Mililani to remain behind bars after he allegedly stole property worth more than $60,000.

The items stolen included a mine detector, four utility vehicles, a trailer and military tool kits.

Muth is also charged with drug trafficking and multiple firearm offenses tied to a burglary in Waialua.

He’s due back in court next month.

