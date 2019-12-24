Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. HAST

PEARL HARBOR-NEW DRYDOCK
Navy planning first new Pearl Harbor dry dock since 1943
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say the U.S. Navy has started planning the construction of the first new dry dock at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard since World War II. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Navy is also considering the creation of a floating dry dock to help maintain its Pacific-based submarine fleet. The Department of Defense says the four dry docks in use at Pearl Harbor were completed in 1919, 1941, 1942, and 1943. A surge in demand for attack submarines and the lengthening of Virginia-class submarines to carry more missiles has prompted the the new construction planning.
BOAT HARBOR-ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM
Hawaii enforcement division attempts to clean up harbor area
HONOLULU (AP) — Recent enforcement sweeps by state officials to clean up a waterfront area on Oahu have resulted in 550 violations handed out. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement conducted the sweeps at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Officials say the pilot program took place during three weekends in November when enforcement officers patrolled the harbor at night. State Sen. Sharon Moriwaki says the action was successful enough that she hopes to make the pilot a permanent effort. But area residents said homeless encampments, derelict and sinking boats and piles of trash were evident again only weeks after the sweeps,
ELECTION 2020-GABBARD-FORMER GOVERNOR
Ex-Hawaii governor calls for Gabbard to resign from Congress
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Hawaii governor is calling on long-shot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress. Neil Abercrombie says Gabbard must step down after she voted “present” on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Gabbard announced earlier this year she would not run for reelection to the House so she could focus on her presidential campaign. Abercrombie is co-chair of a campaign for a Democratic state senator who is running to succeed Gabbard in Congress. Abercrombie says Gabbard isn't doing her job representing Hawaii. Gabbard says she was “standing in the center” by voting present.
LITERACY GRANT
Hawaii to receive $50M federal education grant for literacy
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Education has won a federal grant of nearly $50 million for a long-term effort to enhance literacy among children. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that education officials say the grant will be used to foster skills from infancy through high school. Officials say the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant spans five years and will focus on disadvantaged students. The Department of Education will begin seeking applicants in January for the effort that will use targeted techniques grounded in data. Officials say the funds will supplement current instruction combined with other proven approaches.
NAVY CONTRACT-BAE PULLOUT
Navy contract change eliminates Pearl Harbor shipyard jobs
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say new U.S. Navy contracting terms have resulted in a pullout by a major contractor that is expected to result in the loss of about 325 jobs at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported BAE Systems PLC will no longer perform Navy repairs at Pearl Harbor. The Navy contracts with private shipyards and other firms for maintenance on non-nuclear surface ships. Officials say BAE cannot bid on $1 million to $2 million contracts under the new Navy contract format, but can seek major ship projects that can be $50 million to $100 million.
OBIT-RAM DASS
Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD proponent, dies at 88
HONOLULU (AP) — Baba Ram Dass, a 1960s counterculture spiritual leader and early LSD proponent, has died at age 88. His death Sunday at his home in Maui, Hawaii, was announced by his foundation. Dass is best known for the 1971 spiritual primer titled “Be Here Now” that found its way into the hands of backpackers around the world. He was born as Richard Alpert. Dass' LSD experiments while he was a young psychology professor at Harvard got him and colleague Timothy Leary kicked out. A 1967 trip to India introduced him to yoga, meditation and spiritualism and he received the name Ram Dass from a guru. The name means servant of god in Hindi.