Forecasters: Parts of Oahu, Kauai could see gusts to 60 mph this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for more blustery weather.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for parts of Kauai and Oahu, and warned some spots could see 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 starting Tuesday afternoon.
The watch covers communities in Central Oahu, the North Shore and Windward Oahu.
On Kauai, communities forecast to see stronger winds including Lihue, Poipu and Princeville.
The strong winds will be coming from the south, which means that downslope areas, such as Kailua and Kaneohe on Oahu and Princeville and Hanalei on Kauai, could get the strongest winds as they accelerate toward lower elevations.
Winds that strong could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages will be possible.
Forecasters said the potentially damaging winds could continue through Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.