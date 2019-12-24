Forecast: Stormy weather expected to linger through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large low pressure system currently west of the Hawaiian Islands will move towards the state bringing a period of wet and unsettled weather conditions to the islands from Tuesday afternoon into Thursday. Each island will see a 12 to 24 hour period of convective rainfall as the main rain band marches eastward down the island chain reaching the Maui and the Big Island on Thursday. Strong southerly winds will blow through Kauai and Oahu with this system with higher potentially damaging wind gusts forecast along north and northeast slopes of both islands. More stable air will spread eastward across the state on Thursday and Friday with improving weather trends as trade winds return to the islands.
A High Surf Advisory has also been posted through tonight along east facing shores due to the rough and choppy surf created by the strong east southeast winds. Surf along east facing shores will gradually trend down through midweek.
Surf along south facing shores will trend up and may become rough due to strong southerly winds developing late Tuesday.
Water levels running higher than predicted coinciding with the potential of heavy rain and strong southerly winds late Tuesday through Wednesday will likely translate to coastal flooding in areas that typically remain dry, especially along southern shores of Oahu and Kauai where the strongest southerly winds are forecast.
