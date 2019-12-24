Scores of first responders, volunteers continue search for missing 6-year-old Big Island boy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, first responders and volunteers are set to resume their search Tuesday for a missing 6-year-old boy on the Big Island.
Calmer ocean conditions Monday allowed divers to join the search for Benjamin Rapoza, also known as Benny, who was last seen Friday near a home on the water in Keaukaha.
First responders and dozens of volunteers have participated in the search for the boy, who has autism. And on Monday, divers were able to enter the shoreline off Keaukaha to broaden the search.
Garrett Kim, Hawaii Fire Department special operations chief, said five divers are focusing on an area about a quarter mile offshore.
Also Monday, volunteers broadened their search on land for Rapoza, venturing into dense forests in the area and playing his favorite tune, the theme song from “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
Rapoza has autism and is nonverbal, but is said to be able to respond to his name including his nickname “Big Boy.”
HPD Capt. Greg Esteban said the boy went missing after their family visited a home in Keaukaha. He added that there were indications that he was in the back of the property, near the water.
Rescuers and Rapoza’s relatives have also been searching for him non-stop.
"I’ve been out here since last night, I didn’t go home yet. Walked until 3 this morning. No signs or anything of him yet,” said Benny’s uncle Rico Rapoza, in an interview over the weekend.
“We continue to hold out hope that we’ll be able to find him,” he said. “We’re allocating as much resources, as much personnel as we can."
Moana-Lei Mauga, who is coordinating volunteers for the search, said the boy might also respond to flashing lights.
Rapoza is described as about 3 feet tall about weighs 50 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.
Anyone with information on the child is asked to call HPD Detective BJ Sagon at 961-8883, or Crimestoppers at 961-8300.
