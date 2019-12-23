Trump has ‘respect’ for Gabbard after her ‘present’ vote on articles of impeachment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is getting some attention from President Donald Trump after she voted “present” on the two articles of impeachment approved last week in the House.
"I give her respect," Trump said in a speech to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida over the weekend. "She didn't vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect. Because she knew it was wrong. She took a pass."
Gabbard, D-Hawaii, was the only House lawmaker to vote "present" instead of "yes" or "no" on whether the president should be impeached.
She said she believes the president is guilty of wrongdoing but could not support the impeachment because the process was a "partisan endeavor."
But her Democratic rivals in the presidential race still believe she made the wrong decision.
While on the presidential campaign trail, a reporter asked U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar if it was “an acceptable vote” for Gabbard to vote present.
“No,” Klobuchar said. “I think that when you’re a leader you have to take a position, and I just disagree with her vote.”
Gabbard’s team says she will be spending the rest of the year campaigning in New Hampshire.
