3 sustain stab wounds in unprovoked attack in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with an unprovoked attack at Kewalo Basin that left three people with stab wounds.
The man arrested was identified as Kahale Mendonca, of no known address.
Police said the incident happened about 10 p.m. Sunday.
That’s when the suspect allegedly stabbed three people, before being subdued by the victims.
Police said the victims were all men, ages 39, 41 and 45.
Authorities said the handle of the knife used was found at the scene, while the blade broke in one of the victim’s bodies and was removed at the hospital.
