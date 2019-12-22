Shifting winds, cloudy skies ahead of a wet Christmas holiday

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast to start the work week, but the high clouds won’t produce any rain. Winds will become southeasterly as a front approaches from the west. As the front gets closer, winds will become southerly and rather breezy, with locally heavy rain spreading from Kauai and maybe Oahu starting as soon as Tuesday. There could also be a slight chance of thunderstorms for Christmas Day. The south winds may be strong enough to cause damaging downslope gusts along the north and northeast slopes of Kauai and Oahu Tuesday into Wednesday. The winds and rain will subside Thursday as the front weakens as it moves over Maui County and the Big Island.