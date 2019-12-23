Peak high tides may cause coastal flooding this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unusually high ocean water levels are expected during the peak high tides this week, making coastal flooding possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said the high tides could inundate low-lying coastal roadways, along with docks, boat ramps and other infrastructure. Beaches that are normally dry could also become inundated.
Water levels at the Honolulu tide gage have also been coming in 5 to 10 inches above predicted levels.
Breezy southerly winds are expected for the middle of the week, which could increase wave run-ups for south-facing shores.
Heavy rain is also a possibility late Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could also add to the threat of coastal flooding.
Peak high tides for Honolulu will be during the early morning hours this week, with the highest predicted tides of 2.5 feet on Wednesday and Thursday. Heights and times of the peak high tides will vary from place to place around the state. The NOAA Tides and Currents website has that information.
The threat of coastal flooding will subside over the weekend with lower peak high tides.
