Obama’s Hawaii vacation: Golf, coo over a baby, repeat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former President Barack Obama continues to enjoy his Christmas vacation in the islands by playing golf and carrying babies.
On Sunday afternoon, he was spotted once again at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Lanikai.
Hawaii woman Krystle Ilar said she was with her 2-month-old baby Levi when she saw him playing at the 18th hole at the golf course.
That’s when he came over to say hello to everyone and asked to carry Levi, she said.
Ilar sent Hawaii News Now a video of the interaction and said he was really nice and also signed autographs for a crowd of fans.
Last week, Obama was also spotted at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course, where he surprised another family by carrying their baby.
Obama has been on Oahu for his Christmas vacation for exactly a week.
