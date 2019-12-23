Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. HAST

ELECTION 2020-GABBARD-FORMER GOVERNOR
Ex-Hawaii governor calls for Gabbard to resign from Congress
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Hawaii governor is calling on long-shot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress. Neil Abercrombie says Gabbard must step down after she voted “present” on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Gabbard announced earlier this year she would not run for reelection to the House so she could focus on her presidential campaign. Abercrombie is co-chair of a campaign for a Democratic state senator who is running to succeed Gabbard in Congress. Abercrombie says Gabbard isn't doing her job representing Hawaii. Gabbard says she was “standing in the center” by voting present.
LITERACY GRANT
Hawaii to receive $50M federal education grant for literacy
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Education has won a federal grant of nearly $50 million for a long-term effort to enhance literacy among children. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that education officials say the grant will be used to foster skills from infancy through high school. Officials say the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant spans five years and will focus on disadvantaged students. The Department of Education will begin seeking applicants in January for the effort that will use targeted techniques grounded in data. Officials say the funds will supplement current instruction combined with other proven approaches.
NAVY CONTRACT-BAE PULLOUT
Navy contract change eliminates Pearl Harbor shipyard jobs
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say new U.S. Navy contracting terms have resulted in a pullout by a major contractor that is expected to result in the loss of about 325 jobs at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported BAE Systems PLC will no longer perform Navy repairs at Pearl Harbor. The Navy contracts with private shipyards and other firms for maintenance on non-nuclear surface ships. Officials say BAE cannot bid on $1 million to $2 million contracts under the new Navy contract format, but can seek major ship projects that can be $50 million to $100 million.
OBIT-RAM DASS
Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD proponent, dies at 88
HONOLULU (AP) — Baba Ram Dass, a 1960s counterculture spiritual leader and early LSD proponent, has died at age 88. His death Sunday at his home in Maui, Hawaii, was announced by his foundation. Dass is best known for the 1971 spiritual primer titled “Be Here Now” that found its way into the hands of backpackers around the world. He was born as Richard Alpert. Dass' LSD experiments while he was a young psychology professor at Harvard got him and colleague Timothy Leary kicked out. A 1967 trip to India introduced him to yoga, meditation and spiritualism and he received the name Ram Dass from a guru. The name means servant of god in Hindi.
AUSTRALIA-WILDFIRES
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized for taking a family vacation in Hawaii as deadly bushfires rage across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer firefighters. Morrison cut short a vacation with his wife and adult children amid public anger at his absence during a national crisis. He arrived home Saturday night. On Sunday morning, he spoke to reporters while visiting the headquarters of the Rural Fire Service in Sydney. He said that with "the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions." He also rejected criticism that his government has not done enough to fight climate change, which has been cited as a major factor in the fires.
POLICE TRAUMA-TECHNOLOGY
Maui police launch mobile app to help manage stress
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Officials on Maui are launching a mobile app to help police department employees deal with the stress of the job. The Maui News reports the Maui Police Department is the first in the state to try out the technology that offers information on mental health issues and contains contacts for mental health providers. The app also has contact numbers for police officers and police chaplains who can provide peer support. The optional app is anonymous so no one will know who downloads or uses it. The app is limited to officers, their families and police department staff.