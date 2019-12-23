Crews continue repairs on ruptured water main in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are still working to repair a 30-inch water main break in Punaluu that sent water into nearby properties and cut service to residents along Oahu’s windward side.
All lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Haleaha Road were temporarily reopened for the Monday morning commute, but crews have shut down the Kaneohe-bound lane as they resume repair work for the day.
The pipe ruptured early Sunday near Haleaha Road and Kamehameha Highway.
Punaluu resident Aaron Kia said his neighbor came knocking on his door about 4:30 a.m., alerting him that his property was under water.
Kia said at first he was confused, thinking it was just the waves from the nearby beach coming into his driveway. But then he realized something was really wrong.
“At first, we were trying to get our bearings together to think straight and we noticed it was just coming out of the ground,” Kia said. “The whole driveway was gone and the water was just rushing everywhere."
Kia then grabbed a flashlight and headed downstairs where the moving water and debris were flooding his property.
“That was like a whirlpool, but it was pushing earth and dirt and sediment all over the place,” he said. “It partially buried our vehicles all of our vehicles in the car ports.”
He said over the next two hours, he watched nervously as the sinkhole grew bigger and bigger, and came closer to his home.
“The concrete slabs for the driveway were falling down into the sinkhole and it just kept churning more earth and dirt so it was getting bigger by the hour, and that was the scary part,” he said.
Kia said the water was eventually turned off, and a pristine pond formed inside the sinkhole.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene as the Board of Water Supply worked to repair the main break.
The break cut off water service to residents scores of residents in the area affected traffic in the area.
Water has been restored for some customers from Punaluu to Kaaawa. But officials are asking people to limit their water usage.
Repairs are expected to continue through Monday.
