Forecast: Gusty winds ahead with possible flooding conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 1030 MB high pressure center north of the Hawaiian Islands and a 1008 MB low center drifting northwest of the state will produce moderate to breezy east to southeast winds on Monday. Winds veer towards the south on Monday and a band of clouds and showers associated with the tail of this low will increase shower trends over Kauai and Oahu by Tuesday evening. Short range model guidance shows the low and trough starting a slow eastward drift on Monday with the trough bringing clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu from Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as this trough passes through the western islands. Scattered showers will then drift eastward into Maui and Hawaii Counties late Wednesday and Thursday.