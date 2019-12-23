Forecast: Gusty Kona winds takeover with possible flooding conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 1030 MB high pressure center north of the Hawaiian Islands and a 1008 MB low center drifting northwest of the state will produce moderate to breezy east to southeast winds on Monday.
Winds veer towards the south on Monday and a band of clouds and showers associated with the tail of this low will increase shower trends over Kauai and Oahu by Tuesday evening.
Short range model guidance shows the low and trough starting a slow eastward drift on Monday with the trough bringing clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as this trough passes through the western islands.
Scattered showers will then drift eastward into Maui and Hawaii Counties late Wednesday and Thursday.
Southerly winds will spread scattered showers to the eastern islands on Wednesday.
More stable conditions slowly creep into the western islands of Kauai and Oahu on Wednesday night, spreading slowly to the eastern half of the state by Thursday.
Moderate to breezy trades return from Friday onward.
Surf along north-facing shores will briefly trend down Monday as the small northerly swell fades and the winds begin to shift toward the south.
A series of small northwest swells beginning Monday night into Tuesday will be enough to keep the surf up along exposed north and west facing shores through Friday.
