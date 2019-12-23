Forecast: Gray skies to start the week, with a rainy Christmas holiday possible

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast to start the work week, but the high clouds won’t produce any rain. Winds will become southeasterly as a front approaches from the west. As the front gets closer, winds will become southerly and rather breezy, with locally heavy rain spreading from Kauai and maybe Oahu starting as soon as Tuesday. There could also be a slight chance of thunderstorms for Christmas Day. The south winds may be strong enough to cause damaging downslope gusts along the north and northeast slopes of Kauai and Oahu Tuesday into Wednesday. The winds and rain will subside Thursday as the front weakens as it moves over Maui County and the Big Island.
The tradewind-generated swell will produce waves large enough for a high surf advisory to continue until 6 a.m. Monday for east-facing shores. Surf will fall below the advisory threshold Monday but will remain elevated and choppy. A series of small north and northwest swells will continue through the week but no advisory level surf is expected. There’s also a chance of coastal flooding during the early morning hours this week due to seasonal peak high tides and breezy south winds along the front.
