Six displaced after fire in Kalihi apartment building

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Red Cross is assisting six people, after they were displaced following a fire at their Kalihi apartment building Sunday afternoon.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, 22 firefighters responded to reports of a rubbish fire at the building on Owen Street just before 1 p.m.
Upon arrival, HFD crews discovered the fire had begun to spread up the building.
The fire was extinguished within minutes.
Battalion Chief Alan Park says trash under the building’s stairs caught fire, and the incident shows the importance of not having “any storage underneath the stairwells” of a residence.
No injuries were reported.
