Maui’s Zach Zane wins Bellator debut

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In what was one of the most anticipated fights of the evening, Maui’s Zach Zane (14-7) earned a unanimous decision victory over Waianae’s Nainoa Dung (3-1) on the first fight of the main card at Bellator 236 at the Blaisdell Center.
With the loss Dung fell for the first time in his professional career.
Zane used his superior wrestling skills to keep Dung at a distance for most of the bout and used multiple take downs to control and dictate the pace of the fight.
This story will be updated.
