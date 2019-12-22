Maui’s Zach Zane wins Bellator debut

Zach Zane (14-7) defeated Waianae's Nainoa Dung by unanimous decision at Bellator 236. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Kainoa Carlson | December 21, 2019 at 7:33 PM HST - Updated December 23 at 6:28 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In what was one of the most anticipated fights of the evening, Maui’s Zach Zane (14-7) earned a unanimous decision victory over Waianae’s Nainoa Dung (3-1) on the first fight of the main card at Bellator 236 at the Blaisdell Center.

With the loss Dung fell for the first time in his professional career.

Zane used his superior wrestling skills to keep Dung at a distance for most of the bout and used multiple take downs to control and dictate the pace of the fight.

