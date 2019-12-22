Macfarlene goes the distance to retain Bellator World Title

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) went to war with British rising star Kate Jackson (11-4-1)in the main event of Bellator 236 at the Blaisdell Arena Saturday night.
Early on in the fight Macfarlane was able to land significant take-downs throughout the first round to set the tempo and get out to an early lead on the judges scorecards.
In rounds two and three the Champion began to get her timing down and landed several strikes to bloody the nose of Jackson.
In round four Macfarlane nearly closed the show with an arm-bar, however Jackson was able to make it to the bell.
In the fifth and final round Ilima-Lei began to dominate, she mounted Jackson in the final 30 seconds and delivered heavy and powerful strikes to earn the unanimous decision victory.
With the win Macfarlane now move to 11-0 in her professional career.
