Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. HAST

AUSTRALIA-WILDFIRES
Australia's leader apologizes for vacation amid wildfires
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized for taking a family vacation in Hawaii as deadly bushfires rage across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer firefighters. Morrison cut short a vacation with his wife and adult children amid public anger at his absence during a national crisis. He arrived home Saturday night. On Sunday morning, he spoke to reporters while visiting the headquarters of the Rural Fire Service in Sydney. He said that with "the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions." He also rejected criticism that his government has not done enough to fight climate change, which has been cited as a major factor in the fires.
POLICE TRAUMA-TECHNOLOGY
Maui police launch mobile app to help manage stress
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Officials on Maui are launching a mobile app to help police department employees deal with the stress of the job. The Maui News reports the Maui Police Department is the first in the state to try out the technology that offers information on mental health issues and contains contacts for mental health providers. The app also has contact numbers for police officers and police chaplains who can provide peer support. The optional app is anonymous so no one will know who downloads or uses it. The app is limited to officers, their families and police department staff.
AP-US-GUAM-COCKFIGHTING
Guam judge rejects effort to nullify cockfighting ban
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A judge in the U.S. territory of Guam has ruled against a local businessman’s attempt to continue cockfighting despite a new U.S. law banning it. The Pacific Daily News reports the businessman argued the ban was unconstitutional. He said cockfighting was part of his culture, custom and tradition. But a U.S. District Court of Guam judge said the businessman failed to show how the ban deprives him of “life, liberty, or property without due process of law.” The judge denied a motion for a preliminary injunction.
SURF COMPETITION-COMPLAINTS
Surf competition draws complaints from Maui neighbors
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A World Surf League competition has drawn complaints of trespassing, blocked roads and parking overflow from Maui residents. The Maui News reported residents near Peahi on the island's north shore issued the complaints about the 2019 Jaws Big Wave Championships event Dec. 12. Residents say traffic was backed up due to minimal parking options, construction and spectator street crossings. Residents also expressed concerns with the environmental impact from leftover trash and debris. The World Surf League says it controls access to the event venue but is not able to oversee spectators on public property.
FISHING NET-FORKLIFT
Hawaii officials need forklift to haul away illegal fish net
HONOLULU (AP) — State officials say an illegal fishing net discovered in a Hawaii bay was so large that a forklift was needed to move it. Hawaii Public Radio reported the state Department of Land and Natural Resources says the net was found by two boaters in Oahu's Kaneohe Bay. Two boaters say they discovered the net after their craft became entangled. State officials were not able to immediately measure the net, but the boaters say their measurement found 500 yards of netting. Officials say gill nets can be no longer than 125 feet, or 42 yards.
ELECTION 2020-GABBARD-IMPEACHMENT
Gabbard faces heat back home for present vote on impeachment
HONOLULU (AP) — Longshot presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is facing some heat in her heavily Democratic home state of Hawaii for voting “present” on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. A Democratic state senator who is running to succeed Gabbard in Congress says the vote left their congressional district voiceless. Common Cause Hawaii Executive Director Sandy Ma says Gabbard's present votes aren’t representative of the people in her district. She says Gabbard “shamed herself.” Gabbard announced earlier this year she would not run for re-election to the House so she could focus on her presidential campaign.