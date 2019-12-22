Forecast: Mostly cloudy, but not quite as windy or wet

Weather for Santa could be wetter, with the forecast models now pointing to a cold front developing along the low to the west. Winds will shift and become southeasterly by late Monday into Tuesday as the system gets closer. The front is forecast to reach Kauai Tuesday night, bringing increased rainfall Christmas Eve, spreading to the rest of the state Christmas Day. The front is expected to stall and weaken near Maui or the Big Island. Winds will be light with the front overhead, but breezy trades are possible again next weekend.