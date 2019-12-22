Forecast: Mostly cloudy, but not quite as windy or wet

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong high pressure to the north will keep locally windy trade winds over the islands through Sunday, while an old front moves south of the Big Island. Winds will remain a bit breezy for Sunday into Monday but won’t be as strong. However, a wind advisory remains posted for Maui County and parts of the Big Island. Skies will be mostly cloudy, to overcast, thanks to a low pressure area to the west, but it should be drier to start the week.
Weather for Santa could be wetter, with the forecast models now pointing to a cold front developing along the low to the west. Winds will shift and become southeasterly by late Monday into Tuesday as the system gets closer. The front is forecast to reach Kauai Tuesday night, bringing increased rainfall Christmas Eve, spreading to the rest of the state Christmas Day. The front is expected to stall and weaken near Maui or the Big Island. Winds will be light with the front overhead, but breezy trades are possible again next weekend.
The trade winds are still strong enough to keep a gale warning in effect for waters around Maui County and the Big Island, with a small craft advisory for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters. A high surf advisory also remains posted for east-facing shores for a rough and choppy swell generated by the trades. There will be some small north and northwest swells through the week, but no advisory-level surf is expected.
