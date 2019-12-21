HNN Forecast: Another round of blustery winds this week with passing showers then unsettled weather possible Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day

Christmas is getting close!
The winds will be shifting as good ole' St. Nick makes his way to the islands for Christmas! One of the last stops on his list!
Winds veer towards the south on Monday and a band of clouds and showers associated with the tail of this low will increase shower trends over Kauai and Oahu by Tuesday evening. Short range model guidance shows the low and trough starting a slow eastward drift on Monday with the trough bringing clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu from Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as this trough passes through the western islands. Scattered showers will then drift eastward into Maui and Hawaii Counties late Wednesday and Thursday.
Southerly winds will spread scattered showers to the eastern islands on Wednesday. More stable conditions slowly creep into the western islands of Kauai and Oahu on Wednesday night, spreading slowly to the eastern half of the state by Thursday. Moderate to breezy trades return from Friday onward.
To sum it up... An unsettled weather pattern is setting up for portions of the state over the next few days as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Strengthening southerly winds are expected beginning Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. A band of moisture associated with the low pressure area will move down the island chain late Tuesday through Thursday. Increasing showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as this band of moisture moves across the area. A more typical trade wind weather pattern is setting up for the weekend.
Surf along north facing shores will briefly trend down Monday as the small northerly swell fades and the winds begin to shift toward the south. A series of small northwest swells beginning Monday night into Tuesday will be enough to keep the surf up along exposed north and west facing shores through Friday.
Have a wonderful holiday season filled with aloha. It’s never too early in December to say... “Merry Christmas!”
