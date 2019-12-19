Wind advisories finally canceled as gusty trade winds ease

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has canceled the wind advisory that was posted Sunday for Maui County and parts of the Big Island.
The islands are between a strong area of high pressure to the north and a broad area of low pressure to the west. The tight pressure gradient between the two weather features has fueled the gusty winds for the past several days.
Earlier, the entire state was under a high wind warning because of the threat of 60 mile per hour gusts and sustained winds near 40 miles per hour.
There were scattered reports of problems, included downed trees blocking lanes in Tantalus and on Likelike Highway, and downed power lines in Kunia.
Because of the threat, the city canceled Honolulu and Kapolei City Lights on Friday and Saturday night. The festivities were reopened to the public on Sunday.
