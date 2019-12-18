‘Powerful message’: Judge hands down tough sentence in sextortion case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge on Tuesday handed down a tough sentence for an Oahu man in a sextortion case.
Dustin Miyakawa pleaded guilty last June to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
Under the plea agreement, he faced 10 years to life in prison.
The prosecution recommended a 14-year term. The judge, however, sentenced the 33-year-old defendant to 15 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release.
“This 15-year sentence reflects the seriousness of Miyakawa’s criminal conduct and sends a powerful message to child sex predators in our community about the consequences of their criminal behavior,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji Price.
In 2018, Miyakawa advertised himself as a professional photographer and used Instagram to lure a 15-year-old aspiring model to his apartment.
When she rejected his offer to have sex with him for cash, he threatened to share the topless photos he took of her.
The teen left and reported him to authorities.
He was already on probation for a 2006 conviction.
“Miyakawa was convicted in Washington state of crimes involving the luring of minors, for luring children as young as 11 years old to makeout with him at or near their schools,” said Price.
During the investigation in Hawaii, two other girls with similar sextortion stories were identified.
Judge Derrick Watson confronted the defendant about his criminal past and pointed out that the victim in this case tried to commit suicide.
"The internet, with its borderless and anonymous cyberspace, has created new opportunities and avenues for predators to profit from the exploitation of children," said John Tobon, acting special-agent-in-charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Honolulu. "The victims often undergo great suffering, feelings of shame and trauma."
Miyakawa apologized to his victims, the community, his family and his graduate school professors.
"I'm confronted with the fact that there are issues and I do need to change," he said.
"I feel that guilt and I feel that shame," he added.
Once Miyakawa completes his prison sentence, he must return to Washington state and face a secondary review by authorities there, according to his attorney.
