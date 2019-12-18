Pie à la mode? Zippy’s strikes a deal with local ice cream supplier

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Zippy’s is cutting out the middle man when it comes to their supply of ice cream in a recently announced deal that will likely save local jobs.
On Tuesday, the chain announced a contract with Dave’s Ice Cream. Dave’s is the supplier the restaurant has used for the last 15 years through a wholesale arrangement with Meadow Gold Dairies-Hawaii.
Zippy’s said effective immediately, they will be purchasing ice cream directly from Dave’s to serve in their 24 restaurants.
Dave’s President and CEO Dave Leong said they significantly lost business when Meadow Gold Dairies’ parent company — Dean Foods — declared bankruptcy and decided to end their wholesale production of ice cream.
Leong said Meadow Gold then planned to import ice cream from a Utah plant, which would’ve severely impacted his business, and he would have been forced to slash jobs.
“I’m just trying to keep my staff employed during the holidays, and as long as I have a few more local companies like Zippy’s to jump on board, my 20 employees will continue to have jobs. I can’t thank Zippy’s enough for their help and association,” Leong said in a news release.
Zippy’s added that the deal will result in nearly 40,000 gallons of ice cream being produced, and served locally.
Dave’s ice cream is now among the many other local products Zippy’s serves in their restaurants. Other locally produced ingredients used by Zippy’s includes beef and fresh eggs.
"As a local company, we have made it a commitment to buy from local producers whenever viable,” Paul Yokota, of Zippy’s parent company FCH Enterprises, said. "We believe that local companies need to support each other. It’s good for jobs, for the economy, and for our shared food security.”
