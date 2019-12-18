Man who fatally shot elderly woman outside Makiki apartment appears in court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of fatally shooting his elderly neighbor outside their Makiki apartment complex over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday.
Police say 74-year-old Ernest Romero shot 71-year-old Gloria Takaoka several times before opening fire at another resident who was not hurt.
Romero then drove to the main police station on Beretania Street to turn himself in.
Court records show he told officers he shot someone and claimed he was being poisoned. Residents say the neighbors did not get along.
Romero is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.
His bail has been set at $1 million.
