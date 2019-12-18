Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU POLICE SHOOTINGS
Honolulu police fatally shoot 2 men in less than 24 hours
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says she is concerned about an increase in violent crime after police killed two men in less than 24 hours. On Monday, police shot and killed a man who rammed a vehicle at an officer, fled and fired at police. The next morning, an officer shot and killed a man with a stolen moped who lunged at him with a knife. The shootings come as there appears to be uptick in Honolulu crime. Ballard says there has been about a 20% increase in the number of violent crimes involving firearms.
HAWAII VOLCANO-ROADWAY ACCESS
Hawaii County increases recovery efforts for lava-hit areas
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County has proceeded with efforts to restore access to public roads inundated by lava following the opening of a Big Island highway last month. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that about 13 miles of roads in southeast Hawaii Island were covered by lava from the 2018 Kilauea volcanic eruption. Officials say temporary access was restored to Highway 137 a year ago and Highway 132 was restored last month but many other affected roads have remained closed. County officials say costs are estimated at about $100 million excluding the recently restored highway.
AP-US-MISSILE-ALERTS
Bill aims to prevent repeat of Hawaii false missile alert
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Senate has passed legislation to prevent the kind of false missile alert that triggered panic in Hawaii nearly two years ago. A broader defense policy bill adopted Tuesday includes a provision that would take away local governments' authority to issue missile alerts. It gives that job to the U.S. government instead. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wrote the measure. He says local officials aren’t the ones to know whether the country is at war. He says the authorities who know should be the ones to inform the public. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill.
LAW SIGNED
Honolulu mayor signs Oahu single-use plastics ban into law
HONOLULU (AP) — A measure prohibiting all single-use plastic and polystyrene food service items on Oahu has become law. Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed the bill after it was passed by the Honolulu City Council. Officials say food vendors will be prohibited from providing plastic forks, spoons, knives, straws or other utensils and plastic foam plates, cups and other containers beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The ban will add other plastic food ware and begin applying to non-food-purveying businesses starting Jan. 1, 2022. Businesses that do not adhere to the law face fines of up to $1,000 a day, although exemptions can be issued.
HONOLULU-URINAL LICKING
Honolulu officer pleads guilty in urinal licking case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu police officer has pleaded guilty to depriving a homeless man of his civil rights by forcing him to lick a public urinal. John Rabago says he told the man he wouldn't be arrested if he licked the urinal. Rabago and another officer had responded to a nuisance complaint when they found the man in a stall in a public bathroom. The other officer, Reginald Ramones, pleaded guilty previously to a lesser charge that he knew Rabago committed a civil rights violation but didn't inform authorities about it.
PEARL HARBOR-SHOOTING
Pearl Harbor shooter's family offers condolences to victims
HONOLULU (AP) — The family of a U.S. Navy sailor who shot three civilian workers at the Pearl Harbor military base before killing himself is offering condolences to the victim's families. Gabriel Antonio Romero's family in San Antonio, Texas, says in a statement they laid him to rest Monday. Authorities say Romero's job was to stand watch and provide security for the submarine USS Columbia. A motive for the shooting has not been determined but authorities believe the gunman did not know any of the victims. Two were killed and a third was wounded.