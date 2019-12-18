Kauai officers on patrol now required to keep blue lights on, day or night

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kauai police officers on patrol are now required to keep their blue cruise lights on at all times.
KPD Chief Todd Raybuck instituted the new provision for a number of reasons.
“We wanted to bring awareness to police presence on our roadways to remind drivers to be mindful of their speed and driving habits,” Raybuck said. “The purpose is also to increase visibility of an officer’s presence to deter crime and create a greater sense of community safety.”
Patrol officers and sergeants are already required to keep the blue lights on at night. Under the new provision, they may only turn it off under special authorized circumstances.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.