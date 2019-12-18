Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants take a different approach to picketing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants staged an informational picket Wednesday at the Honolulu airport.
There were no signs and no chanting. Instead, the flight attendants helped passengers at the curb and talked to them about their contract dispute.
Aloha was on full display as they then presented lei to the airline’s negotiating team.
“But I don’t think that they truly understand the disconnect, the aloha spirit we bring to work everyday," flight attendant Jaci-Ann Chung said. “So even though we’ve been languishing over contract negotiations for three years, we still show up to work and do our job as professionals.”
The flight attendants overwhelmingly voted last month to authorize a strike, but it’s not imminent because they’re still in mediation.
Hawaiian is offering raises but the union says any pay bumps will be offset by increases in medical and retirement costs.
