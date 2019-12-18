Forecast: Winds and surf back down temporarily

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure northeast of the state will push eastward over the next couple days, resulting in a gradual decrease in the trade
wind speeds across the state. A new high building north of the islands will increase the trades once again Thursday night and
Friday, with very strong winds expected Friday night through Saturday night. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas
through the period, with a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time. A developing area of low pressure west of the
islands will drag a cold front toward the state Sunday through early next week, initially weakening the winds Sunday and Sunday
night, before strong Kona winds develop early next week. Rather unsettled weather with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
will be possible late Sunday through early next week.
The current northwest swell is on its way down and the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled for north and west facing shores.
The next northwest swell is expected to fill in Wednesday night and peak near advisory levels for north and west facing shores.
This swell should gradually dissipate Friday through the weekend.
