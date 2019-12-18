A concerned resident is giving away hundreds of key chain alarms to deter purse snatchers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An Oahu man fed up with the recent purse snatching is doing what he can to help deter criminals by handing out a small gadget.
Alan Hakoda is giving away 550 personal key chain alarms. He bought a bunch of them online and began handing them out to seniors in Chinatown this week.
“I’m kind of tired of elderly people getting abused — or anybody for the fact that somebody would take somebody else’s property. It’s not theirs, Alan Hakoda said.
The device attaches to a purse with a keychain while the user hold on to the lanyard. If someone grabs the bag, the pin comes out causing the alarm to sound.
Hakoda hopes the loud noise will cause the thief to drop the bag or alert bystanders who can help. Similar key chain alarms are sold online and are fairly inexpensive.
“In this Christmas season, I think it’s a good time to send out the alert and also to give people some faith back that not all people are bad,” Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock of the Chinatown Business & Community Association said.
Hakoda plans to pass out more alarms in Chinatown this week. He’s also planning on going to other communities to hand out the alarms along with giving them out to local churches.
“I just want to help,” Hakoda said. “And as long as I can work, (this) is one way to give back.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.