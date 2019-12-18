Committee to plan Hawaii ceremonies to mark 75th anniversary of end of WWII

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Sept. 2, 1945, World War II officially ended with Japan’s formal surrender on the USS Missouri as it was anchored in Tokyo Bay.
On Wednesday, in a ceremony aboard that same battleship, Gov. David Ige, military dignitaries and members of the community will gather to announce the creation of a committee to oversee next year’s commemoration in Hawaii of the 75th anniversary of the end of the deadliest military conflict in history.
The event will begin at 10 a.m., and HNN will livestream it online and on Facebook.
The theme of the 75th commemoration in Hawaii is: “Salute their service, honor their hope.”
In addition to the governor, those planning to attend the ceremony on the USS Missouri at Pearl Harbor include Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of U.S Indo-Pacific Command, members of the commemoration events committee, business leaders and National Parks representatives.
In 2016, thousands flocked to Hawaii to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Commemoration events in the islands included a large ceremony at Kilo Pier, attended by hundreds of Pearl Harbor survivors, World War II veterans, and their families.
