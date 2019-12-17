US Senate to vote on bill aiming to prevent repeat of Hawaii false missile alert

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. A defense bill expected to be passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, includes a provision taking away the authority and responsibility for notifying residents of incoming missiles from local emergency managers. Instead it gives that job to the U.S. government. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz authored the measure after officials in his home state of Hawaii mistakenly sent cellphone and broadcast alerts to the public warning of a ballistic missile attack in 2018. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File) (Source: Caleb Jones)