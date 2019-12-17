Tony Award winning musical ‘Jersey Boys’ coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Learn the inside story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the award-winning musical ‘Jersey Boys’ during their shows in Hawaii next year.
The Broadway production will open at the Blaisdell on May 5, 2020. It will run until May 17.
The story of the Jersey Boys takes audiences back in time to when music, fashion and hairstyles were far different: The 1960s.
Working to make a name for themselves in the music industry, they make it from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
It’s all based on the true story of the group. The music will include some of their biggest hits including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, and Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.
Tickets range from $50 to $100. Ticket pre-sales have begun, and will go on sale to the general public soon.
It’s the latest high profile Broadway production to come to the island. Brodway In Hawaii recently brought ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘The Illusionist’ to Oahu. ‘Rent’ will open at the Blaisdell later this month.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.