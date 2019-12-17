Power outages reported amid gusty winds across the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Winds are picking up across the state, prompting weather alerts for some areas.
Winds are blowing strong, causing tree branches to come down on power lines.
Accoding to HECO, nearly 1,300 customers were without power in Manoa Monday night.
Crews are working to restore power in the area.
A wind advisory is now in effect for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe and most of the Big Island. The gusts could strengthen Tuesday. Some areas could see winds of up to 55 miles per hour.
This story may be updated.
