Penei Sewell & Tua Tagovailoa named Co-Polynesian College Players of the Year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have been selected as co-recipients of the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
Penei Sewell enjoyed a banner 2019 season helping lead the Oregon Ducks to an 11-2 record and the Pac-12 Championship.
Sewell became the first player of Polynesian Ancestry to win the Outland Trophy as the nation’s most outstanding offensive lineman, and has been named a consensus first team All-American, to the All-Pac-12 Conference First Team and was named the AP Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions on the season.
He led the nation with a 206.93 passer rating, and also ranked among the nation’s top 10 quarterbacks in yards per passing attempt (11.3, 2nd), passing yards per game (315.6, 4th), passing touchdowns (33, T-6th) and completion percentage (71.4, 6th).
“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate Tua and Penei on terrific seasons,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu. “They are both tremendous role models and a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.”
The formal presentation of the Awards will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (January 17, 2020), along with being recognized during the Polynesian Bowl (January 18, 2020) on Oahu, Hawai`i.
