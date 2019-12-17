Pearl Harbor gunman’s family: Violence was ‘completely out of character’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of the Navy sailor who shot three civilian shipyard workers at Pearl Harbor earlier this month offered condolences to the families of the victims Monday.
Through an attorney the family of Gabriel Romero said, “We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those effected by the tragedy. ... The event shocked us all, and for those who knew him, was completely out of character.”
The Navy sailor was on armed watch when he killed Vincent Kapoi Jr. and Roldan Agustin and wounded Roger Nakamine nearly two weeks ago. The 22-year-old Romero was buried Monday in San Antonio.
The family’s full statement is here:
